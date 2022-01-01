Shock to Rajewal and Chadhuni, who announced to contest Punjab elections, will not be included in the MSP committee

On this matter, State Vice President of BKU Ekta Dakonda Gurdeep Singh Rampura said that he will neither contest the elections nor will support anyone for it.

The farmers leaders who announced their intention to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab have received a major setback. Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Dakonda) and BKU (Lakhowal) have refused to contest the elections. United Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait said that Gurnam Singh Chadhuni and Balveer Rajewal, who formed a separate organization to contest the elections, will not be given a place in the MSP committee.

After the suspension of the peasant movement, the peasant leaders involved in the United Farmers Front took a different route. Recently Gurnam Singh Chaduni had announced the formation of a political party. 22 organizations participating in the farmers’ movement have announced to contest the elections. The United Kisan Morcha will take a decision regarding these 22 organizations contesting the elections in its meeting on January 15. These farmer leaders will no longer be a part of the front.

Out of 32 farmers’ organizations involved in the farmers’ movement, 22 farmers have announced their participation in the Punjab Assembly elections. These organizations have formed the United Samaj Morcha, under whose banner they will contest the upcoming elections. The new party of farmers will contest all the 117 seats in Punjab. It will be headed by Balbir Singh Rajewal. These organizations have declared Rajewal as the CM face for the Punjab elections.

Earlier, these organizations claimed to have the support of the Bharatiya Kisan Unions, Dakonda and Lakhhowal. However, both these unions have denied this. Farmers’ organizations, which have announced to contest elections after refusing the support of these unions, may face many challenges.

On this matter, State Vice President of BKU Ekta Dakonda Gurdeep Singh Rampura said that he will neither contest the elections nor will support anyone for it. Ajmer Singh Lakhhowal, leader of BKU Lakhhowal has also reiterated the same point. He said that many demands of the farmers have not been fulfilled yet, in such a situation, political fight may cause problems in it.