Shock to Ramdev from Delhi HC in allopathy controversy, said – are not true or false, it is a matter of the latter, but throw the case like this

Physicians’ associations have argued that yoga gurus are highly influential individuals. He was creating doubts in the minds of the general public about not only the allopathic treatment but also the vaccine for COVID-19.

Justice C Hari Shankar said that there is a need to first see whether the allegation made in the suit is worth considering in any case. The allegations may be true or false. He can say that he didn’t say anything like that. This needs to be looked into. The High Court observed that prima facie it appears that the present case cannot be thrown out without permission for trial. The High Court listed the matter on October 27, so that Ramdev’s lawyers can present their arguments.

Physicians’ bodies alleged that Ramdev was telling the public to mislead that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of many corona-infected people. The lawyer representing the medical associations said that amid a pandemic, the yoga guru made baseless claims on Coronil for the treatment of Kovid-19, contrary to the license given to the drug to be only an immunity booster.

He argued that Ramdev’s statements were not genuine opinions. Rather were created for marketing and commercial use. During the hearing, the High Court said that every person has the right to take commercial advantage. Profit really has no basis. Publicly prove Ramdev’s statement wrong. The court had on June 3 summoned Ramdev on a plea by the Delhi Medical Association regarding alleged statements against allopathic medicines and claims of Patanjali’s Coronil kit.