Shock to the buyers of Maruti Suzuki cars! The company will increase the price of its cars on the new year

The company is going to increase the prices of cars from January 1 i.e. next month. The company has taken this decision due to increase in raw material costs. The company said that the price hike will be different for different models.

Raw material became the reason for the increase in price

Giving information, Maruti Suzuki said that due to increase in raw material in the last one year, the cost of the company’s vehicles is increasing. Therefore, the company is planning to pass on the burden of increased raw material prices to the customers. Earlier, the company had announced a price hike in September, July and March this year as well. Since then, Maruti Suzuki company has been continuously increasing the prices of cars of various models.

Prices hiked three times this year

On November 30 itself, Maruti had increased the prices of the non-cargo variant of the Eeco van by Rs 8,000, due to the airbags being used by the company. Similarly, in September, Maruti had increased the prices of all its models except the Celerio by 1.9%. By September 2021, the company has announced a price hike.

Prices of all models increased by 1.6% in April

Maruti Suzuki had earlier increased the prices in April and January. On 16 April, it had increased the ex-showroom prices of all models by 1.6%. On January 18, the automaker had increased the prices of some models by Rs 34,000.