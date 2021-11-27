Shock to those who book autos with Ola, Uber! Rent will be expensive, will have to pay 5% GST

If you live in the city and book autos using Ola or Uber and other apps, then you may have to lighten your pocket now. Because from next year using an app like Ola or Uber will become expensive. To avail these services, you will have to pay 5% GST from January 1, 2022. The government has announced that auto-rickshaws offered through online platforms will come under 5% GST. A Finance Ministry statement said that the GST exemption for auto-rickshaws providing passenger transport services on internet platforms has been canceled by the Revenue Department. At the same time, GST will not have to be paid on the services of offline auto-rickshaws.

As per the information provided through any online marketplace, the services will be subject to tax-deductible at the rate of 5% with effect from January 1, 2022. Experts believe that this new amendment will have a direct impact on the e-commerce industry firms. Because in today’s time online auto services are being used even in big to small cities. It is being used as a convenient arrangement for riding. The e-commerce business has carved a niche for itself in the market for facilitating passenger transport services.

What do experts say

Experts believe that on the one hand there is such expansion of transport in India, which is right for the convenience of the people and in such a decision such a decision can give a wrong signal. Such a decision will have a bad effect on e-commerce companies. Bipin Sapra, tax partner, EY India, told PTI, “The newly included clauses will make rides booked through e-commerce platforms more expensive, resulting in non-uniformity of offline and online service.

rent will be expensive

Now tax deduction of 5% on providing auto service online can bring trouble for the people. This will affect the pockets of the people, it may happen that like online, offline auto services also become expensive. However, offline auto services have not been kept under the purview of GST.