Shocking bad habits of bollywood actor actresses

New Delhi. Every star in Bollywood is known for his work with his lifestyle. Due to which people keep a close eye on everything they do. But do you know that those people also fall prey to some bad habits like common human beings. And their bad habits become such a big problem for them that they become a laughing stock in themselves. Yes, it is absolutely true that there are many stars in Bollywood who have become very upset with these dirty habits. Would you like to know about them too?

Salman Khan

First of all, let’s talk about Salman’s habits, which everyone would like to know. Everyone knows this thing about Salman Khan that this actor has a habit of bathing with cold water. But along with applying soap on the body, he is also very fond of keeping it attached. Wherever Salman Khan goes, he definitely collects natural and handmade soap from that place. This is one of their habits.

Kareena Kapoor

The second name comes of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even though this actress has become the mother of two children. But like children, they have not yet given up the habit of chewing nails with their teeth. In every event or during an interview, she can be seen biting her nails in her free time.

Amitabh Bachchan

Even the emperor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is not untouched by his bad habits, you will also be surprised to hear his habit. According to the information, Amitabh is fond of wearing not one but two watches in his hand. This is done so that when a member of the family goes out abroad, he can see the time of that place from a clock.

Sunny Leone

The habit of actress Sunny Leone in this list is quite surprising, she has a habit of washing feet again and again. Whenever she goes on a shoot or goes to someone’s house. Do not forget to wash your feet every 5 or 10 minutes. Because of this many times they get late too.

Shahrukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan is also not far behind from some of his dirty habits. Their actions have also become like children. He is also very fond of playing video games like children. Whenever he is free, he does not forget to sit on the side and play these games. Apart from this, he is a chain smoker. They finish about two-three packets a day.

sushmita sen

Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen prefers to take a bath on the open terrace instead of enjoying a bath in her big bathroom. You’d be surprised how much they shower without a bathroom. But they often take a bath under the open sky. Not only this, Sushmita is very much in love with snakes. He also raised Python.