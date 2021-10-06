Shocking goat has 8 legs and 4 ears: Have you seen a goat with 8 pairs and 4 ears Why look at a calf?

A strange case came to light in a village in Bhojpur, Bihar. Where a goat gave birth to three children. One of these children had 8 legs and four ears. Two out of three kids born to a goat are normal. However, the third child had 8 legs and 4 ears. As soon as the people around got to know about it, they immediately started arriving to meet the baby goat.Hundreds of people gathered at the goat’s home on Wednesday, according to reports. This happened because his goat gave birth to a child with 8 legs and 4 ears. Whoever got this information in the village, he reached to see the running goat. However, this baby goat survived for only 4 hours. The case belongs to Kurmuri village in Sikarhata police station area.

Also read: – Leading candidate shot dead after campaigning, incident in Muzaffarpur by two-wheeler thugs

The goat gave birth to 3 children, one with 8 legs and four ears

The goat keeper said that giving birth to an animal in such a form is considered some auspicious and ominous, but I consider it auspicious. I was so happy that such a baby goat was born in my house. Pitambar Ravani, who lives in Kurmuri village, keeps goats in his house. The goat gave birth to three cubs on Wednesday. Two of these were normal, while the third child had 8 legs and 4 ears. The news spread like wildfire throughout the village and the flow of people increased.

READ Also Post-Covid Complications: Post-Covid Patients Suffer From Diabetes: Latest News on Post-Covid Complications Updates: Post-Covid Issues in Patients Bihar Panchayat elections: Bhojpur’s main candidate got stuck in distribution of umbrellas in Panchayat elections, video went viral

What did the goat keeper say in this case?

Pitambar Ravani said he has been raising goats for the last 5 years. Pitambar Ravani was also scared for some time after seeing this child. On the other hand, during the discussion of the case, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Lower Divisional Animal Husbandry Officer, said that in some animals, such symptoms are due to the addition of monosephalic octopus. The embryo is not fully developed. Hence the problem with this method appears.