SHOCKING! Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade reveals he’s been ‘BACKSTABBED’ by his Bollywood friends – read more





In a stunning interview, Golmaal actor who is understood for his impeccable comedy timing and character-oriented roles, Shreyas Talpade, revealed that his friends from the Bollywood trade backstabbed him. He additionally said that there aren’t any friends on this trade however simply acquaintances. The Housefull 2 actor in an interview with Instances of India was requested has he been choosy in relation to signing movies. The actor stated, “I’m slightly selective, after all. After ‘Iqbal’, there was a part after I would evaluate each movie provided to me to ‘Iqbal’. In truth, when Subhash Ghai ji provided me ‘Apna Sapna Cash Cash’ I used to be hesitant as a result of it was a industrial movie. He was stumped and couldn’t consider that I used to be not contemplating industrial movies.” Additionally Read – Arshad Warsi on Golmaal 5: We’ll get a name from Rohit Shetty’s workplace for the narration [Exclusive]

Shreyas went on to share how he confronted slightly setback as he began refusing industrial movies. His solo movies additionally didn’t carry out as per the expectations. Nonetheless, the actor has had fairly a optimistic outlook on the identical and stated that he will not cease simply because his movie didn’t work very effectively. He went on to elaborate that there have been a couple of actors within the trade who had been slightly insecure about him. He additional added that he has been backstabbed by his friends. The Om Shanti Om actor stated, “I discovered that there are particular actors who’re insecure about sharing display screen area with me and don’t need me in a movie. I’ve executed sure movies for friends solely maintaining their pursuits in thoughts however then I’ve been backstabbed by the identical friends. Then there are friends who go forward and make movies with out together with me, which makes one query if they’re even friends in any respect. Really, within the trade, 90 per cent of the persons are simply acquaintances, there are solely 10 per cent who really really feel completely satisfied whenever you do effectively. The egos are so fragile right here!” Additionally Read – Munna Bhai 3 is NOT occurring, reveals Arshad Warsi [Exclusive Interview]

Nonetheless, Shreyas Talpade says he’s certain he’s right here to remain. He stated, “I’ll persist. For those who keep on the pitch and don’t lose your wicket, you’ll ultimately get that one ball which you could hit out of the park. Even somebody like Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan needed to undergo a nasty patch, so who’re we? He was down and out but bounced again to achieve even higher heights. That is occurring with me too. Each time I really feel depressed, I remind myself I used to be the man who did ‘Iqbal’. I’m proud of the place I’m right this moment however I’m not executed; I’m nonetheless hungry for good roles. It’s crucial that each actor goes by this patch as a result of it helps you mature over time and worth issues more. I need to die performing…on units, or on stage whereas performing.” Additionally Read – Copying Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt proves expensive for Madhya Pradesh cop as he will get fined — watch video

What are your ideas on this? Tell us by tweeting @bollywood_life.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



