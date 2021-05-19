SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a serious twist in Kartik and Sirat’s life. The makers launched a brand new promo of the present the place we see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Sirat and Kartik dressed as bride and bridegroom. Sirat asks Kartik if he’s nervous however he says that she is the bride and never him. They smile at one another and go away holding one another’s hand. They attain the mandap collectively however Kartik provides Sirat hand in Ranveer’s hand. Sirat and Ranveer get married whereas Kartik watches Sirat. Sirat too appears to be like at Kartik and it appears they each need to be collectively. This promo has left all #KaiRat followers upset for certain. Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat’s upcoming dance can’t be missed – view pics

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



