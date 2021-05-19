Bollywood News

SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer

22 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer
Written by admin
SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer

SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer








Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: SHOCKING! Kartik gets Sirat married to Ranveer







































Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a serious twist in Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer’s life. We’ll quickly see Sirat getting married however not to Kartik.

GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_ros_strip|1300,50~GadgetClock_Web/GadgetClock_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1


#SHOCKING #Kartik #Sirat #married #Ranveer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment