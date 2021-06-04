Shocking! Kim Kardashian sobs hard post a nasty fight with Kanye West; confesses ‘I won’t live with the fighting’ on KUWTK

Stunning! Kim Kardashian sobs hard post a nasty fight with Kanye West; confesses ‘I won’t live with the combating’ on KUWTK





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West determined to half methods after being married for greater than six years. Their divorce got here as a greatest shock to all their followers and dominated headlines for days. Nonetheless, many noticed it coming as Kanye West made a number of tweets towards Kim's household in the previous. Later, Kim additionally opened up about Kanye affected by bipolar dysfunction. Now, on the final season of Maintaining Up With The Kardashians, Kim spoke about her battle in the marriage to her sisters.

On the June 3 episode of the actuality present based mostly on Kardashians, Kim was captured snapping as she noticed a plate of cookies. It was sister Khloe Kardashian who spoke about Kim's frustration ranges since her marriage was falling aside. "Kim has been struggling privately behind the digicam about her relationship. It's powerful as a result of Kim is clearly redirecting a lot of her frustration and disappointment and anger. Generally you are taking issues out on one thing that has nothing to do with what you're going by way of. Kim is dealing with a lot proper now and it's powerful as a result of, earlier than we left, her and Kanye had this large fight," stated Khloe as reported by Hollywoodlife.com. This episode was filmed throughout their journey to Lake Tahoe.

Additional, Kim was seen sobbing hard speaking about how she feels post fight with Kanye. Whereas confessing about her drawback to sisters, Kim says, "I simply, like, truthfully can't do that anymore. Why am I nonetheless on this place the place I'm caught for years? He goes and strikes to a completely different state yearly. I've to be, like, collectively so I can increase the youngsters." She additional mentions that Kanye deserves somebody who can journey with him and be with him.

She additionally says that she seems like a “f***king failure* as her marriage is falling aside earlier than including, “I can’t even take into consideration that. I need to be pleased.” As soon as the scenario is below management and they’re no extra combating, Kim says, “I won’t live with the combating and stuff if it was fixed.”

