SHOCKING! The Family Man actress Priyamani reveals she’s been fat-shamed; called ‘aunty’, ‘black, ‘old’ multiple times

SHOCKING! The Family Man actress Priyamani reveals she’s been fat-shamed; called ‘aunty’, ‘black, ‘previous’ multiple times





Nationwide Award winner Priyamani has endeared herself to a pan-India viewers along with her internet sequence, The Family Man, after having gained accolades and hearts throughout Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema for years. And the stunner has been as talked about for her performing chops as he has for her beautiful seems to be and easy intercourse attraction. Nonetheless, there are all the time the naysayers, which, too, we guess are fantastic, until it begins getting private and nasty, which is form of the norm today, not less than on social media. Priyamani, too, has dealt along with her fair proportion of nasty trolls and their vitriolic feedback, which she not too long ago opened up about in a tell-all interview to a number one leisure portal. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At present: Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 ‘life like James Bond franchise,’ Sidharth Shukla’s Damaged However Lovely 3 storms IMDb’s checklist and extra

Revealing to BollywoodBubble how she has been fat-shamed and been called the whole lot from “aunty” to “black” to “previous” on quite a few events, Priyamani stated that there was a time when her weight had elevated to 65 kg and he or she did look greater than what she’s at current, so lots of people called her “fats” and “massive”. Conversely, she added that folks are actually calling her “skinny”, which makes her surprise what do they actually want, and why aren’t individuals merely allowed to be comfy as they’re and why ought to anybody be body-shamed in any respect by being called “fats” to “pig”? Additionally Learn – Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and different beautiful Tollywood divas who went de-glam for roles — view pics

Commenting additional on all of the undesirable issues she’s needed to hear over time, Priyamani acknowledged that she’s “wanting black,” to which she’s retorted previously by asking what’s the issue in being “a dark-skinned particular person”, and why cannot they modify their opinion and why cannot they realise that “black is gorgeous”. Moreover, she additionally revealed that there have been different who stated she’s “wanting like an aunty” or “wanting previous” when she’s posted pics with out make-up. Additionally Learn – These throwback photos of The Family Man’s Priyamani are so STEAMY and SEXY that you simply’d want she has a pool scene in season 3

Amongst extra optimistic information, Priyamani’s The Family Man 2 is a raving hit on Amazon Prime, having garnered ubiquitously nice critiques and tons of views ever because it dropped. The internet sequence additionally stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kummar and Samantha Akkineni in her OTT debut. It is been created, cowritten and codirected by Raj & DK of Go Goa Gone and Stree fame.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



