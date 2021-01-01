Shocking twist in Bigg Boss OTT before the end: All Bigg Boss contestants lost connection before the big twist shocking nominations
Now to survive in the Bigg Boss house, family members have to work with their intelligence and strategy. The contestant whose maneuver works will stay in the house of Bigg Boss.
In fact, Big Boss has now broken all the members of the family. That is, now everyone will play the game for themselves, not for the connection. With this new twist, Big Boss has reversed the entire game. As soon as the connection was broken, the mutual animosity of all the couples came out.
Nishant and Rakesh are completely safe
As a result, Divya Agarwal, Prateek Sahajpal, Moos Jatana, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin received nominations for homelessness this week. Also, Rakesh Bapat and Nishat Bhatt are completely safe.
Someone nominated someone
We will tell you that the nomination process took place on Monday, September 6, in which Rakesh Bapat nominated Pratik and Moos. At the same time, Shamita Shetty nominated Divya Agarwal and Moos to get out of the house. When it was Moose’s turn, he nominated Neha along with Shamita.
When Pratik was called to the confession room for the nomination process, he nominated Divya and Rakesh, while Neha nominated Moos Jattana and Divya. Nishant Bhatt, on the other hand, nominated Shamita and Neha Bhasin. Now it remains to be seen what family members will accept to stay on the show after the connection is broken.
