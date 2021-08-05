Shoe Obsession for the Ages: Prince’s Killer Collection of Custom Heels, Now on View



“Normally you buy fabric by the yard,” she said. “In the purple world, it was done by the pound.”

Money was not an object, but time often was. Mrs. Leeds’s instructions from Prince’s wardrobe department? “Ask them to do whatever is necessary” to meet the deadline. This once meant outbidding reps for Luther Vandross and Queen Elizabeth to get the fabric that became Prince’s 1985 Oscar set, which HER recently paid homage to.

“I said, ‘Well, I represent Prince, and I have the money,” said Ms Leeds. “I have the fabric.”

Necessity, of course, is the mother of invention. Mr Kazanchyan recalled buying, demolishing and rebuilding a pair of Fendi shoes in two weeks to match Prince’s foot pattern. Ms. Hiatt attached metal bat wings to Prince’s toe area with double-sided tape to create her now-legendary Batman boots. She once even melted plexiglass in her oven to satisfy a last minute request for a glitter cane.

“You just used all the ingenuity you could find,” Ms. Hiatt said.

Yet when Ms Hiatt tried to invent a new toe stitch on Prince’s shoe pattern, widening the box to avoid bunions, Prince objected. “’You know I hate arguing,” she recalls telling him, staring at the floor. “Go change it. My heart ached for his little feet.

Onions apparently didn’t matter in the purple world, nor did budgets. And although this purple world is not the real world, “The Beautiful Collection” reveals the benefits of an alternate reality. Because here an androgynous black man represents the pinnacle of sex appeal, straight white couples go ooh and aah to platform flip flops, and a tailor-made shoemaker will buy a pair of children’s shoes from Payless, rip off the bright soles and fit them in. in white platform sneakers so that every time a rock legend presses a piano pedal, his heels light up like a happy tinkerbell.

And if there is any skepticism about the purple world, this celebration of the show, turn your gaze to the Paisley parking lot, 19 miles from George Floyd Square, where a group of black motorcyclists, engines on fire, rush on “When Doves Cry ”in total. strangers dance.