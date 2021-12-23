Shoiab Akhtar Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Play in Legends Cricket League Along With Shahid Afridi Shoaib Malik Misbah Ul Haq etc for Asia Lions

Star cricketers from all over the world who have retired from international cricket will be seen playing together in the Legends Cricket League. Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya’s names have also been added to Asia Lions.

Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league of international cricketers who have retired from international cricket, announced on Thursday that Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya are among the players who will play for the Asia Lions team in the opening leg next month.

Let us tell you that this league will be played between three teams at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman. Apart from Asia Lions, the other two teams will be from India and the rest of the world. The CEO of the league, Raman Raheja, said that, ‘This league will once again see the wonders of Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya for the Asian Lions.’

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, is the commissioner of the Legends Cricket League. He said, “It will be exciting cricket at the top level. Asian stalwarts from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan come together in a team that will definitely give tough competition to the other two teams.”

He further said, “All these players are champions. Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Shoaib Malik will all play in one team and it is going to be very interesting to watch them.”

This is the team of Asia Lions

Asia Lions squad: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluvitarna, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Yusuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan.

At the same time, cricket fans will definitely be very curious to see this magnificent league. Even if the players who were their star cricketers are making a comeback on the field once again. Two other teams of this league, India and Rest of World, have not yet announced their teams but can be announced soon.

It is worth noting that earlier in 2020, the Road Safety Series was organized. He had to stop midway due to the first wave of Corona virus. However, this league was concluded twice in 2021. It is being said that now the Legends Cricket League is being organized instead of that league.