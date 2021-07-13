Sholey Actor Mac Mohan Daughter Vinati Makijany Beautiful Photos

Mumbai. Actor Make Mohan received a lot of love from the audience for playing the character of Sambha in one of the most successful Bollywood films ‘Sholay’. The actor’s character in the movie was that of a special associate of Gabbar Singh. Although his part in this film did not bring much dialogues and screen space, but in whatever role he appeared, he achieved the fame for which the actors have to wait a long time. The actor married Mini Makkini in 1986. He has two daughters and a son from this marriage. The elder daughter’s name is Manjiri, younger’s Vinati and son’s name is Vikrant. Vinati is very active on social media. She keeps sharing updates about herself and family.

Vinati may not get popularity like her father, but in terms of beauty, she competes with many actresses.

Vinati also shares click photos with her brother Vikrant and sister Manjiri on her social media account.

The beautiful Vinati was involved in the art department of the 2010 film ‘My Name is Khan’. She is also a producer-writer and actress. She is known for ‘Skate Basti’ and ‘Skater Girl’.

Vinay is the founder of The Mac Stage, a company formed in 2016. Vinati and Manjiri produce films under the banner of MAC Productions. Vinati is very close to her family. It is quite easy to guess from his social media posts.

Vinati’s elder sister Manjiri is the director. He has given short films like ‘The Last Marble’ and ‘The Corner Table’. Manjiri has worked more on foreign projects. She lives in America. He got married there. She comes to India only for a short time. Significantly, on May 10, 2010, Make Mohan passed away at the age of 72 while fighting cancer. He was the real maternal uncle of actress Raveena Tandon.

( All Photos Credit : instagram.com/vinatimak/ )