shooter-aishwarya-pratap-singh-tomar-clinched-gold-with-world-record-in-lima-jr-world-championship-after-14-years-old-namya-kapoor-and-manu-bhaker – World Championship Indian shooter set world record in Peru, 14 year old Indian also won gold

Indian shooters continue to excel in the Junior World Shooting Championship in Peru’s capital Lima. Tuesday has started with gold for India. Yes, Indian shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar has won the gold medal in the 50m three position event, setting a world record.

Aishwarya, 20, had equaled the junior world record 1185 at the qualification stage. At the same time, he took the world record of 463.4 in the final round. Earlier, the world record of 456.5 was in the name of Lucas Bernard Denis Kriegs of France, who was a silver medalist in this event.

This is India’s 8th gold in the World Championship. Earlier, India has won gold medals in single event, mixed event and team event as well. Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Shikha Narwal and Sarabjot Singh have given India this achievement in the current tournament.

14 year old shooter created history

Let us tell you that in Peru, India’s tricolor was hoisted more proudly when a 14-year-old daughter of the country won the gold medal after leaving behind big stalwarts. The country’s young shooter Namya Kapoor made this achievement in her first Junior World Championship.

India’s 14-year-old shooter Namya Kapoor on Monday won the gold medal in the 25m pistol event of the ISSF Junior World Championships, beating Manu Bhaker.

Kapoor scored 36 in the final. France’s Camille J got silver and 19-year-old Olympian Bhaker got bronze. India’s Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth. Kapoor finished sixth in the qualification while Bharat and Sangwan were the first two.

If we talk about this tournament, then India has won 18 medals including 9 gold, six silver and three bronze in the tournament so far. India ranks first in the medal tally. The US is in second place with only 12 medals including four gold, five silver and three bronze.

At the same time, Italy, ranked third, has only 6 medals including two gold, one silver and three bronze. That is, India remains at number one position with a very good lead.