Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark in Washington Halts Game

An announcement over the stadium speaker said: “Please stay calm and stay inside the stadium.”

Scott Fear, vice president of public safety and security for the Nationals, told a press conference on Saturday night that people inside the stadium were asked to take shelter in place for 10 to 15 minutes before being allowed to leave central field and right field gates.

“There was never anyone inside the stadium with a weapon,” he said.

Jacob DeAngeles, 25, said he was sitting with his girlfriend and a friend in Section 106 near the foul post on the left side of the field when people started to climb the stairs and he heard someone a shout: “Active shooter.”

“At first we thought it was inside the stadium,” he said. “It was pure panic right away.”

Some people crouched under their seats, while Mr DeAngeles said he skipped the turnstiles with his friend and girlfriend, then walked into the street and drove home, as police cars converged on The area.

“It’s just wild,” he said. “You don’t think you’ll be in this experience, but you hear ‘active shooter’ and run.”

Nick Butler, 28, said he was sitting in the stands beyond center field watching the weather, wondering if the game was going to end. When he saw fans behind the plate sprinting, he assumed the rain had come, but then noticed that some were dodging and the players were not in the canoes.

Mr Butler said he jumped out of his seat and walked towards the central hall of the field, looking for an exit, turned around the corner and was told by a member of the staff that he couldn’t leave that way. Then he saw “a rush of people running in our direction.”