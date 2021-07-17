Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark in Washington Halts Game
Three people were gunned down outside of Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday night during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, police said, prompting fans and players to come out of the stands and to leave the players. to bring their loved ones to safety in a scene of fear and confusion.
Three people were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds after a shootout between people in two vehicles, police said. Among the injured, authorities said, was a passerby, a woman who had attended the match.
Investigators said on Sunday they were looking for a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing wheel cover on the driver’s side and tinted windows. The car, which has been shown in area security camera footage, is said to have a temporary tag from Virginia, authorities said.
The game was interrupted midway through the sixth inning, with the Padres in the lead, 8-4. National officials said the match would resume Sunday afternoon, and that the teams would play their regular match thereafter on Sunday.
The Nationals have canceled their post-game press conference with the players and the team manager.
Officials later said there had been no threat to anyone inside the stadium.
“At no time during this incident were people inside the stadium watching the endangered game,” said Ashan M. Benedict, executive deputy chief of police of the Metropolitan Police Department. “It was not an active shooter incident.”
Chief Benedict said the vehicles involved in the shooting had been driven from the stadium. Police found one of them and two people in the vehicle were being questioned at a hospital, he said. The passer-by who was shot had to recover, authorities said.
Police initially said four people were shot, but later revised the total to three.
Fans of the game said they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the park’s third base side. Many were confused at first and the players left the field. Many fans started trying to leave.
An announcement over the stadium speaker said: “Please stay calm and stay inside the stadium.”
Scott Fear, vice president of public safety and security for the Nationals, told a press conference on Saturday night that people inside the stadium were asked to take shelter in place for 10 to 15 minutes before being allowed to leave central field and right field gates.
“There was never anyone inside the stadium with a weapon,” he said.
Jacob DeAngeles, 25, said he was sitting with his girlfriend and a friend in Section 106 near the foul post on the left side of the field when people started to climb the stairs and he heard someone a shout: “Active shooter.”
“At first we thought it was inside the stadium,” he said. “It was pure panic right away.”
Some people crouched under their seats, while Mr DeAngeles said he skipped the turnstiles with his friend and girlfriend, then walked into the street and drove home, as police cars converged on The area.
“It’s just wild,” he said. “You don’t think you’ll be in this experience, but you hear ‘active shooter’ and run.”
Nick Butler, 28, said he was sitting in the stands beyond center field watching the weather, wondering if the game was going to end. When he saw fans behind the plate sprinting, he assumed the rain had come, but then noticed that some were dodging and the players were not in the canoes.
Mr Butler said he jumped out of his seat and walked towards the central hall of the field, looking for an exit, turned around the corner and was told by a member of the staff that he couldn’t leave that way. Then he saw “a rush of people running in our direction.”
It was then that he realized that “something is going on here,” he said.
He said he turned around, ran and found his way into what he described as a National Operations Center, where he hid under tables and waited for a public announcement. clearly indicates that the fans could leave.
“I am reassured in a way that we were never really in danger,” he said.
After fans exited the stadium, the platform at Navy Yard subway station was crowded, as is usually the case after a game, but fans were quieter than usual, with many people sharing their thoughts. memories of what they had heard.
On Twitter On Sunday, the Nationals congratulated the team’s fans for keeping their cool during the emergency.
When play resumes at the stadium – for the end of the interrupted game and the regular game – security measures will be tightened, said Chris Geldart, Washington’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, at the conference. Saturday night press.
“This was an isolated incident that happened outside of the baseball stadium,” he said.
The report was provided by Amy Fiscus, Austin Ramzy, David Waldstein and Neil Vigdor.
