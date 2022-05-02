Shooting Stars, Nevertheless, Heirs – 5 Kdrama Pick Up Lines You Can Try In Real Life



Korean dramas are often blamed for setting unrealistic standards for love in our lives. True they are guilty of that…they have forever ruined it for us. But if you observe carefully, they are educational as well. Imagine you meet this cute guy or girl but are short of words and courage to go to the person and start a conversation. Or better throw a pickup line. Korean drama lines can come in really handy here. They have long moved on from Ramyeon meokgo gallae? (Do you want to have ramen with me?). The latter is the Korean equivalent of what happens after you ask someone ‘Would you like to stay over for coffee?’ Fortunately, the pick up lines in Kdramas have evolved and are far from cheesy or cringe-y. They are even heart-fluttering! Here are our favourite fives- Crash Landing On You, Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo – 5 Kdramas To Get An American Remake Soon.

1. Shooting Stars – “I’ll introduce you to a good lawyer. Me.”

Let’s start with the recent one. Lawyer Do Soo-hyuk (Lee Jung-shin) made a really smooth proposition to Oh Han-byul (Lee Sung-kyung) date him. What a marvellous move! You obviously have to that confident and you will do it!

SH – “Are you going out with Taesung?” HB – “Me? Did you get shot in the head? Do you want to get sued?” SH – “I’ll introduce you to a good lawyer. Me.” ME 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#ShootingStarsEp4#ShootingStarspic.twitter.com/5ipYAbil7P — R⁷ 🌬️❄❄❄ (@rn_armyfanyu) April 30, 2022

2. Heirs – “Do I like you?”

For a drama which has some questionable romantic scenes, this one moment between Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye compensates for them perfectly. The way Kim Tan, played by Min-ho, confesses his confusion to Cha Eun-sung, played by Shin-hye is simply the best! People, you definitely get attention here…what you do next is upto you! Min-ho can’t help everywhere!

The heirs: “나너좋아하냐?” (Do I like you?) And now the very caption from the kim tan himself: “나너축하하냐” (Do I congratulate you?) Lmao the sense🤣besties indeed🤦‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/rRIRUuNYN2 — 👩‍💻 (@FictionalTrash) January 22, 2022

3. Nevertheless – “Do you want to go see butterflies?”

If you are wondering how is that a pickup line, you should see the scene below to know how effective it is. You might even get some action, provided you say it like Song Kang.

4. Our Beloved Summer – “Do you want to come over to my house for jujube tea?”

Yet another upgrade on Ramyeon is Jujube tea. But you need to look as cute as Choi Woo-shik here for it to actually lead to this. Prison Playbook, My Mister, Juvenile Justice – 5 Korean Dramas To Watch If Romance Is Not Your Jam.

5. It’s okay Not to Be okay – “Do you like me?”

This gets physical real quick but the way Seo Yo-ji leaves Kim Seo-hyun flustered with just one line is so chaotically charming! Women, please take notes. But please remember, there’s something called consent too!

Please do try these at home, or at a bar or wherever you see a cute person and your heart skips a bit.

