Shopian Encounter Update: Three LeT (TRF) terrorists killed in encounter:

Highlights Security forces avenged the martyrdom of 5 jawans

Three TRF militants were killed in the Shopian encounter

This was the third encounter with the terrorists in 24 hours.

Srinagar

Five of our jawans were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. This included one JCO and 4 other jawans. Infuriated by the martyrdom of the jawans, the security forces launched a swift search operation to destroy the terrorists. The clashes erupted in Shopian, Kashmir, where security forces surrounded 3-4 militants. Now there are reports that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) militants have been killed by security forces and revenge for the martyrdom of the jawans. Earlier, security forces had killed two militants in clashes at Anantnag and Bandipora on Monday morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are conducting the operation jointly. Kashmir Zone Police said, “Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in the Shopian encounter. The terrorists are being identified. Several weapons, including ammunition, have been seized from them. The search is still on.

Three encounters in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said two operations were launched in Shopian this evening on reliable input. The clashes started at Tulran in Shopian, where 3-4 terrorists were trapped. At the same time, another operation was launched in Kheripora Shopian and contact is expected soon. DGP Dilbag Singh said this was the third encounter in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, the militants were called upon to surrender

Jammu and Kashmir police have asked the militants to surrender. When he disagrees, the two sides start flirting. ANI has also released a video showing police urging terrorists to surrender.

Five jawans, including a JCO, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch

Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a clash between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday. The operation was launched this morning in a village near Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankot after receiving information about the presence of terrorists crossing the LoC, officials said. Earlier, security forces killed two militants in clashes at Anantnag and Bandipora on Monday morning.