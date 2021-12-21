shopkeeper son play for India u-19 Team despite financial constraints Siddharth Yadav fulfilled his father dream one of many from small towns

Father Shravan is reminded of those who predicted Siddhartha’s success. Shravan says, ‘I don’t remember the names of those Ranji players now, but they used to tell me – brother, tie it black thread, this boy will play India. Their voices are echoing in my ears.

A small general provision store in Kotgaon, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh is in the news since Sunday evening i.e. 19 December 2021. Yes why not? Siddhartha, the son of shopkeeper Shravan Yadav, was chosen to represent the country. The top-order batsman is part of India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. This will be followed by the World Cup in January. Shravan Yadav is excited, so his customers are very happy too.

As Shravan tells of his son’s journey. During the telephonic conversation, a few minutes later a voice is heard, ‘Very very happy to you, congratulations to you too.’ Actually, the father is exchanging greetings with the regular people at his shop.

Siddhartha’s story is no different from those of smaller towns in India, which are not traditionally known for producing cricketing talent. The presence in the team of players from the country’s vast and diverse geography is a reminder of the spread of the game and the reach of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

These stories also include Hisar wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Bana, Saharanpur pacer Vasu Vats and his new Osmanabad partner Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Some of the team has sporting DNA (their family is already involved with the sport).

Delhi-born Mumbai batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s father Avneesh played tennis for India and mother Malika represented the country in volleyball. Batsman Harnoor Singh’s father Birender Singh was an Under-19 cricketer from Punjab. All-rounder Raj Angad Bawa’s father Sukhwinder is a reputed coach in Chandigarh. However, the core of the team is formed by first generation cricketers.

It starts with Captain Yash Dhul. His family was never serious about sports. It was only with the support of his late grandfather Jagat Singh that Dhul could reach here today. Jagat Singh was retired from the army. Batsman Kaushal Tambe’s father is an assistant commissioner of police in Maharashtra, and Bengal pacer Ravikumar’s father is an assistant sub-inspector in the CRPF.

Shopkeeper Shravan Yadav’s cricketing identity is limited to bowling in the nets to former India cricketer Manoj Prabhakar in Ghaziabad, but his passion for the game is limitless and it is inherited by his son.

Shravan says, “When he (Siddharth) was young, it was my dream to see him play cricket one day. When he first caught the bat, it was in his left hand. My mother said, ‘Yeh kaisa ulta khaad kha hai hai (Why is he standing the wrong way? I said that’s how he will play. He is a left-handed batsman ever since.’)

He told, ‘Siddharth’s journey as a serious cricketer started at the age of eight.’ It required hard work and sacrifice for Siddhartha to fulfill his father’s dream. Shravan would take his son to a nearby ground every afternoon and get throwdowns done. He would tell her how to play with the straight bat.

Shravan recalls, “I made sure he had to do the same for about three hours. For this I would close my shop at 2 pm and we would stay in the ground till 6 pm. Then I would go back to the shop.’

Siddharth told, ‘I used to eat food till 10.30 pm and then when I lay on the bed, I would not be conscious. Not everyone in the family was supportive. Siddhartha’s grandmother wanted him to concentrate on studies.

Siddharth said, ‘He thought it was like gambling. If nothing happens, life will be spoiled, awara ho jayega (I will ruin my life, I will become a badass), but my father was determined. It was his dream which I had to fulfill.

Siddhartha’s progress accelerated with the entry of two Ajays into his life. Ajay Yadav, father of one U-19 cricketer Aaradhya Yadav and the other former India cricketer Ajay Sharma, who became his coach. During the Under-16 trial, Siddharth’s father requested Ajay Yadav to find a good coach for Siddharth.

Siddharth was selected in the U-16 team of Uttar Pradesh. He became the highest scorer for the state in that season with one double century and five centuries. He was then selected for the Zonal Cricket Academy and later moved to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI selected the teams for the Under-19 Challenger Trophy keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup in the West Indies. Siddharth became the second highest run-scorer in Challengers by scoring a century and three fifties. He was selected for the Under-19 tri-series involving Bangladesh and two Indian teams, where he played 3 matches and remained unbeaten on 43 runs once.

The call-up is just the beginning of the journey for Siddharth. He is a simple guy who doesn’t like to be out much and doesn’t like to comment on gadgets or movies like many of his friends.

Siddharth said, ‘Financially, there was always a crisis, but I never wanted to ask my family about it. My friends used to go to the cinema or do some shopping but I never went with them. I don’t like to move around or spend unnecessarily.’

