Shoplifter Pulls Knife, Attacks Security Trying To Stop Her At Bronx Market – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a woman they say pulled a knife and tried to slash some security officers at a Bronx supermarket.

It happened on Dec. 15 at 7:35 p.m. at the Food Bazaar on Exterior Street near East 150th Street.

Police say store security spotted the woman shoplifting and confronted her, trying to take the items back. That’s when the woman allegedly pulled a knife, and slashed at the security people. She then grabbed the shoplifted items and took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.