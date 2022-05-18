Shopping centre to remain closed after flood damage deemed too extensive to fix



Toombul Shopping Centre won’t reopen in its present kind after proprietor Mirvac determined the flood damage it suffered in February was too extensive to restore.

The centre has been closed – and even topic to looting and vandalism – after being inundated by floodwater from Kedron Brook about 10 weeks in the past.

A flooded Toombul Shopping Centre. Credit score:Albert Perez

Tenants had referred to as for Mirvac to carry an finish to the uncertainty. On Wednesday, some reported that that they had acquired formal notification that their leases could be terminated.

Whereas native politicians expressed shock on the announcement and vowed to assist the tenants, Mirvac is now contemplating a redevelopment that may embody a brand new retail element.