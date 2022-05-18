Shopping centre to remain closed after flood damage deemed too extensive to fix
Toombul Shopping Centre won’t reopen in its present kind after proprietor Mirvac determined the flood damage it suffered in February was too extensive to restore.
The centre has been closed – and even topic to looting and vandalism – after being inundated by floodwater from Kedron Brook about 10 weeks in the past.
Tenants had referred to as for Mirvac to carry an finish to the uncertainty. On Wednesday, some reported that that they had acquired formal notification that their leases could be terminated.
Whereas native politicians expressed shock on the announcement and vowed to assist the tenants, Mirvac is now contemplating a redevelopment that may embody a brand new retail element.
The positioning is subsequent to bus and practice traces, in addition to the booming Brisbane Airport precinct. Supplied any new buildings could possibly be floodproof, a redevelopment might assist a number of unit towers and spearhead a renewal of the suburb.
A Mirvac spokeswoman mentioned the present buildings suffered extensive flood damage “throughout all main providers, base constructing providers and infrastructure”.
“After making an allowance for the present and potential future impacts of flooding on the positioning, it’s impractical and undesirable to reinstate the centre to the way it was prior to the flooding damage,” the spokeswoman mentioned.
“Because of this, to present certainty to our tenants, we’ve got taken the troublesome resolution to shut Toombul Shopping Centre. We at the moment are assessing the way forward for the positioning, recognising the significance of the continued provision of retail for this area people.
#Shopping #centre #remain #closed #flood #damage #deemed #extensive #fix
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.