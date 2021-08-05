Shopping for Bathing Suits Online Is Its Own Circle of Hell

Emily Ratajkowski designs hers. Kim Kardashian has hers made to measure. For just about everyone, buying a swimsuit (online, at least) can be a bit like walking through an endless hallway of one-way mirrors: nothing is as it seems, your every step is watched. , and no movement brings you closer to finding a garment that fits you.

There seem to be more options than ever. Search Google for swimwear and you’ll be bombarded with ads on every possible platform for brands like Summersalt, YouSwim, Lively and Andie – newbies aiming to disrupt the market with wider size ranges and wetsuits. different.

The profusion of choice has been accompanied by an expanded marketing lexicon. There are suits tailored for “long torsos”, as well as suits offering “minimum”, “medium” and “maximum” support and coverage.

There are step-by-step guides with diagrams and qualitative analyzes of each style; some are recommended for specific occasions (‘tan, but around grandparents’,’ an active day at the beach ‘), while others are assigned archetypes (‘ extra AF ‘,’ literally everyone “). There are terms like “underbust,” “high shoulder point,” and “low hip” – all apparently meant to enhance personalization.