Short-handed hospitals in upstate New York fill up as Covid cases surge.

Omicron is now expected to be found and spread in New York City and on Long Island, and some hospital beds are available for patients if covid hospitalization increases further, Ms. Hochul has declared a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, she announced that 120 National Guard troops would be deployed to back up nursing home staff across the state. The governor’s office has so far announced nine facilities – nursing homes on Rochester, Buffalo, Long Island and elsewhere – where soldiers will work. More seats will be announced soon.

The governor also said that all hospitals with more than 90 per cent capacity could be ordered to stop alternative surgeries to cope with the increase. There were 56 hospitals in that category on Friday, including 10 in New York City, some of which had already taken that step.

“Hospitalization is underway, get this number, 150 percent upstate vs. downstate,” Ms. Hochul said Monday. Increase in covid hospitalization From August. “I am not trying to create an upstate-downstate divide in our state, but we are seeing these numbers and they are very disturbing,” she added.