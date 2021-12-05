Short-handed hospitals in upstate New York fill up as Covid cases surge.
The rise in covid cases and the shortage of healthcare staff have led hospitals and nursing homes in New York to overcrowd, creating a growing crisis in the healthcare system even before the omicron type spreads in the area. Hospital officials from Buffalo to Albany.
The number of Kovid hospital admissions in the region has tripled since August as the Delta wave began to spread across the state, Governor Kathy Hochul said this week. At the same time, thousands of healthcare workers have quit their healthcare jobs, ranging from contagious illness to reasons for refusing to be vaccinated despite strict state orders for healthcare workers, and some systems have posted hundreds. Available job opportunities.
As a result, the capacity of the upstate hospital has been reduced by about 10 per cent. And a stormy storm of patient numbers, low staff and inability to leave patients in nursing homes – which are self-inflicted – has begun to affect some facilities, especially in Western New York, the Finger Lakes region and parts of the northern part of the state. Albany, hospital officials said.
Omicron is now expected to be found and spread in New York City and on Long Island, and some hospital beds are available for patients if covid hospitalization increases further, Ms. Hochul has declared a state of emergency.
On Wednesday, she announced that 120 National Guard troops would be deployed to back up nursing home staff across the state. The governor’s office has so far announced nine facilities – nursing homes on Rochester, Buffalo, Long Island and elsewhere – where soldiers will work. More seats will be announced soon.
The governor also said that all hospitals with more than 90 per cent capacity could be ordered to stop alternative surgeries to cope with the increase. There were 56 hospitals in that category on Friday, including 10 in New York City, some of which had already taken that step.
“Hospitalization is underway, get this number, 150 percent upstate vs. downstate,” Ms. Hochul said Monday. Increase in covid hospitalization From August. “I am not trying to create an upstate-downstate divide in our state, but we are seeing these numbers and they are very disturbing,” she added.
#Shorthanded #hospitals #upstate #York #fill #Covid #cases #surge
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.