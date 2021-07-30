Short of the Mandate They Crave, Military Leaders Race to Vaccinate Troops

COLORADO SPRINGS – Three soldiers in camouflage uniforms were crowded around a table at a popular burrito location near Fort Carson on Friday, chewing on the news that the military may soon require all troops to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Two of the soldiers had already received the blow. One hadn’t.

The military had ordered him to receive a quiver of other vaccines, including the annual flu shot. The big difference with this one was that she finally had a choice.

“Honestly, if the military wants you to do something, they’ll force you. It was always voluntary, so I just put it off, ”said the unvaccinated soldier, adding that a busy schedule and fear of side effects had encouraged her to delay.

The soldier declined to give her name because she was not authorized to speak to the media, but said that although most of the soldiers she knows in the station’s 25,000 active-duty soldiers are vaccinated, others have concerns and take advantage of a rare digression. not often tuned to the base.