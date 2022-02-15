Short Program Fall Puts Her Behind Alysia Liu – Gadget Clock

World

Short Program Fall Puts Her Behind Alysia Liu

Cornell University grad Karen Chen (no, she is not related to world record-breaking USA figure skater Nathan Chen) looks to advance to the women’s short program finals after finishing in the top 10 in Tuesday’s event.

A fall, which evoked tears from the skater as she landed on the ice, cost her a higher score but she will have a shot at redemption later this week.

Teammates Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell both outperformed Chen’s score of 64.11 with scores of 69.50 and 65.38, respectively. ROC star Kamila Valieva, embroiled in a doping scandal, stood in first place with a score of 82.16.

The top 24 scoring skaters in the field of 30 advance to Thursday’s free skate final, which you’ll be able to stream live right here.

Beijing marks the second Olympics for Chen, a 22-year-old from California who placed 11th in the individual competition in 2018 in PyeongChang and earned a silver medal in team figure skating with USA to kick off the Games in China.

Chen, who credits figure skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi (also from California) for her success, placed fourth individually in her most recent world championship. She started skating at age 4 and launched her competitive career just two years later.

She has a younger brother named Jeffrey who competes in ice dancing and likes to draw and paint in her free time, according to her Olympic bio. Learn more about Chen and watch her highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics so far below.

Karen Chen skates U.S. to silver in team event

Karen Chen was strong in the women’s free skate for the United States in the figure skating team event, finishing fourth to lock up the silver medal.

Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short

Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.

U.S. Championships: Karen Chen’s tremendous short program

California’s Karen Chen delivers a tremendous new short program at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, finishing in second place with a score of 74.55. She trails Mariah Bell by one point.

PyeongChang 2018: Karen Chen frustrated with Olympic results

Karen Chen admits frustration over facing consistent issues with her boots and acknowledges she didn’t have the experience in Pyeongchang she hoped.

