Shortly before the helicopter accident, Lance Naik had made a VIDEO call to his wife, the Brigadier who lost his life in the accident was promoted to the rank of Major General

On Wednesday, 13 people including CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the accident, is also critical and has been put on life support. This painful accident ruined the life of the family playing 13 laughing.

In this tragic accident in Tamil Nadu, martyr Lance Naik B Sai Teja had a video call with his wife and children shortly before the incident. Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was serving as Personal Security Officer to Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, was originally from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, reports the Indian Express. He had a video call with his wife Shyamala and their two children shortly before the incident. However, being in a hurry, Lance Naik Teja could not interact much with his family.

Teja’s father B Mohan, who lives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, told that his son had joined the army in 2012. In the year 2016, he joined the 11 Para Battalion and about 7 months ago he was posted under the security of General Bipin Rawat. His father told that Teja always wanted to join the army and started preparing for it only after 10th class. Teja had come on leave in the month of September and again he was going to leave on Sankranti.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Lance Naik Sai Teja in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted and paid tribute to B Sai Teja.

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, originally from Panchkula, Haryana, was also martyred in the same accident. Brigadier Lidder was an advisor to CDS Bipin Rawat and was posted in Bipin Rawat’s staff for more than a year. He also commanded the 2nd Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Recently, Brigadier Lidder was also cleared to be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Brigadier Lidder was about to take over as General Officer Commanding, leaving Bipin Rawat’s staff within a few days. Earlier, he had also served on the Tibet border. Brigadier Lidder, son of a retired Brigadier father, often wrote on defense related issues. In the month of September, he also wrote an article on issues related to China.

Brigadier Lidder, popularly known as Tony among his friends, was married to Geetika. Like Brigadier Lidder, his 16-year-old daughter also used to write on many issues. Recently on November 28, the book ‘In Search of a Title’ written by his daughter Aashna Lidder was released. Bipin Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat and former Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi also attended the event.

Many people including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod paid tributes to Brigadier Lidder. BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted the picture of Brigadier Lidder and wrote that we trained together in NDA. We fought with terrorists in Kashmir. In the form of Brigadier LS Liddar, India has lost a brilliant and brave officer and I have lost a friend of mine. A soldier, a caring husband, a loving father – you will always be missed, Tony.

