Shot fired by police officer during traffic stop on Upper East Side in Manhattan
The incident was reported during a traffic stop at 99th Street and Madison Avenue just after 3 p.m.
Somehow things escalated and authorities say one NYPD officer discharged one shot.
Police say they are unsure whether the one shot was fired on 99th Street and Madison or 102nd Street and Park Avenue, which is where the incident started.
The suspect ran away and has not been arrested.
The officer was taken to Mount Sinai for tinnitus.
The investigation is ongoing and few other details were released.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that they were looking at the vehicle because it was wanted in connection to a citywide robbery pattern.
