Shot Putter’s Gesture Renews Controversy over Podium Protests at Tokyo Games

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has a different set of rules and has said it will no longer punish athletes who exercise their right to free speech, as long as they do not express hatred.

Saunders could face a wide range of sanctions, from a reprimand to the removal of his medals and a ban from future competitions. But it is not known what will happen because the IOC has refused to detail the sanctions in case of violation.

Minutes after Saunders’ demonstration, Mark Adams, the IOC’s chief spokesperson, said the initial decision rested with the athlete’s National Olympic Committee, as as part of the process these organizations are tasked with monitoring the athlete behavior.

Jon Mason, spokesperson for the US Olympic Committee, first said on Sunday evening that the organization was reviewing the gestures, but then said the IOC would take the lead. He said U.S. officials have been told the IOC will address the issue at its next daily press briefing on Monday morning.

Updated August 1, 2021, 11:13 a.m. ET

The great rift between IOC leaders and their American counterparts on the issue became public in June 2020, when Casey Wasserman, the head of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, urged the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, to end the ban on the organization of political events at the Games.

Then, in December, US Olympic officials announced that they would not punish American athletes who spoke out during the Games, as long as they did not express hatred towards or attack any person or group.

The United States has taken the position of not punishing or berating athletes who make political statements, regardless of what sanction the IOC decides to impose. National Olympic Committees and International Sports Federations can suspend athletes from competition, and as signatories to the Olympic Charter, they must theoretically execute a sanction demanded by the IOC