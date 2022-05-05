Should A Hubby Tell His Wife That Cardinals Are Not Dead Relatives?





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Benjamin and it’s about cardinals. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My wife recently lost both of her parents. Her mom passed away at the age of 91 and her dad passed not long after at the age of 93. Lately, my wife has been seeing cardinals in our yard, and telling me that those are her parents coming to visit her. At first I just kind of laughed it off, but she means it. She truly believes that the cardinals in the yard are the spirits of her dead mother and father. We’re not very spiritual people but all of a sudden, this is what she believes. It’s been going on for about three weeks now. Do you think I should sit down and talk with her about seeing a therapist. I find this whole thing pretty disturbing. Hope your listeners can help me out. I love my wife and want to make sure she’s okay. Thanks ~ Benjamin

Well Benjamin, I’m one of those people who thinks cardinals may be my relatives coming to say hi. My sister recently passed and suddenly I had a cardinal at my window feeder. NEVER in five years has there been a cardinal in there. So I believe it. And it’s okay if you don’t. But I don’t think she needs a therapist for that. Whether it’s true or not, it makes her feel better. That’s what’s important at least in my eyes.

What do you think? Let’s help Benjamin out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.