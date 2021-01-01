Should Animal Crossing: New Horizons include mini games and events?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a smash hit by all metrics. Skyrocketing up all kinds of sales lists and receiving massive critical acclaim, this iteration of the long-running Nintendo franchise has certainly been the best. While it has largely been met with positive feedback, it’s not perfect. It’s missing some things, and quite frankly, many players consider it a dead game after the disaster of Nintendo’s E3 2021 for Animal Crossing. While they’ve been assured that the future is bright, talk is cheap. Nintendo may need to do something to fix this, and there are several things they can do to save it.i cant believe animal crossing youtubers are resorting to covering pocket camp because new horizons is so dead— alex 🍀 (@legendoflucio) July 20, 2021One thing would be the addition of Brewster, a fan favorite villager, who has been strangely omitted thus far. There are many players who would love to see Brewster’s return, but Animal Crossing has been silent on that front. Another thing missing from New Horizons is mini games, and that would go a long way towards reviving this game before it’s too late. Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Image via WiredMini games in Animal CrossingMini games are another curious absence in New Horizons. New Leaf featured some minigames, proving that Animal Crossing is capable of doing it. The ability to play games inside a game is a great feature in many titles. Nintendo has also proven to be exceptional at making them. Mario Party and Wii Party have some of the best minigames in all of gaming. Wii Party. Image via NintendoNew Leaf featured two prominent minigames, “Desert Island Escape” and “Puzzle League.” The potential for mini games in Animal Crossing is limitless. The addition could also drive players back to the game and revive it for the ones still remaining.this has to be one of the best minigames to come to New Leaf. My favorite is Animal Crossing Puzzle League though!! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/pmSbWgNXNv— Joshi (@Joshimations) April 27, 2019There were only two big games in New Leaf, but with how big New Horizons has gotten, there would likely be a lot more in New Horizons. It’s hard to imagine any players disagreeing with the addition of minigames to Animal Crossing now. It’s long past time for a big update, and this would be a stellar one to really help the players. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply