Should Biden reappoint Jerome Powell? It depends on the principle of their transformation.
President Biden is facing a major decision, and his allies are deeply divided. Should he reappoint Jerome Powell to head the Federal Reserve when Mr. Powell’s term ends early next year, or select a replacement who is more fully aligned with the democratic policy agenda?
Pro-Powell forces argue that they have proven exceptionally committed to creating a strong job market that will lead to better conditions for American workers. Opponents of reappointment say he has been too soft as a regulator of banks and other financial institutions, and that he remains insufficiently committed to using the Fed’s powers to combat climate change.
But there’s a more fundamental question for President Biden: What is his theory of how change happens?
One theory of change is that, when a party wins the presidency and the Senate (although narrowly), it must appoint appointees who are more fully adherent to its agenda. These appointees will then advance that agenda with every possible tool at their disposal. If they make a lot of enemies, or see their more aggressive actions by the courts – or have generally emerged as polarizing forces – so be it.
If Mr. Biden takes this approach, he could be looking for a firebrand for the top job at the Fed, betting that the nominee can secure confirmation in a well-balanced Senate and the nation’s central bank on a threshold. But can lead to a more proactive approach. liberal priorities.
Mr. Powell’s reappointment would follow the opposite principle of change. In this version, great importance is placed on appointees who have biographical and political acumen so as to make immediate policy changes seem sensible and appropriate, not intimidating. The argument is that this strategy would enable more aggressive policy action to be achieved. And it could make it more durable in the face of court challenges and changes in government control.
Another prime candidate for the job, 59-year-old Lyle Brainard, would inevitably split the difference between those approaches. She has been Fed governor for the past seven years, working closely with Mr. Powell and other top central bank leaders.
He’s hardly a firebrand; His speeches have been carefully crafted and his position is well incorporated into the mainstream of economics. But he is a Democrat who donated to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 and who has disagreed over several actions to loosen Trump-appointed bank rules. They have also expressed public concern about the economic impacts of climate change.
This is a different background and personality from Mr. Powell, a 68-year-old Princeton graduate who worked as a Wall Street dealmaker and private equity executive. He served in the George HW Bush administration, and President Donald J. Trump was appointed to head the central bank.
That too, in recent years, has completely converted to the religion of full employment. The idea is that the Fed should allow the economy to run so hot that it opens up opportunities for people in American society, including historically marginalized groups.
This approach is more commonly adopted on the political left. But Mr. Powell came to it in late 2010, as the labor market improved to a level far higher than the Fed’s own economic model imagined without fueling unwanted inflation.
His leadership of the Fed is, in that sense, the 21st century American embodiment of the concept of “Tory men, Whig measures”.
The phrase, from the 19th-century novel by Benjamin Disraeli, who would later become the British Prime Minister, refers to a government in which hard-line conservatives (Tories) still carry out ideas that are left-wing (Whig) at the centre. were born. Circles with the aim of improving the lives of the masses.
What would it mean if Mr. Powell is appointed to a second term as Fed chairman in early 2022?
This would mean that major rethinking of the Fed’s approach to the labor market would continue, led by a registered Republican, which 84 senators voted to ratify in 2018. Ms Brainard was confirmed in 2014 with 61 votes, including 11 Republicans.
Part of the case for reappointing Mr. Powell is that his mere presence – his credibility on both sides of the aisle in Congress and Wall Street – will be an asset to the administration’s macroeconomic project at a time of rising inflation and buoyant financial markets. . . The fact that he is not a Biden ally or Democrat at all becomes a feature rather than a bug.
“Part of the Biden mantra is to restore civilization and reduce partisan tensions,” said George Washington University professor Sarah Binder, who wrote in detail of the Fed’s place in American politics. “It is somewhat incidental to Biden that if he wants to reappoint Powell he may do so under the guise of restoring the independence of the Fed, even if Powell fits his views on monetary policy perfectly.” sits.”
During Mr. Powell’s presidency, the Fed has loosened a number of restrictions on large banks, loosening the capital and liquidity requirements placed on them, among other steps. It has also allowed merger of several large banks.
Ms. Brainard’s disagreement with regulatory actions was unusual for a consensus-driven Fed. When she was the lone vote against an action in 2018, no governor had disagreed with one in seven years. She would disagree 20 times over the next three years.
In regulatory policy, Fed leaders traditionally eschew elected leaders, while aiming to maintain a wall of freedom around monetary policy making. And it’s enough to sway presidents to reappoint Fed leaders from the other party, even if they have disagreements over the regulatory approach.
For example, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was a Bush-appointed man. He was a supporter of regulatory changes introduced by Obama-appointed Fed Governor Dan Tarulo, and President Obama reappointed Bernanke. Notably, as a Fed governor, Mr. Powell did not disagree with any regulatory move championed by Mr. Tarulo.
And while those cross-party reappointments bear parallels to the moment—see also Ronald Reagan/Paul Volker and Bill Clinton/Alan Greenspan—there may be an even closer historical parallel.
In the 1930s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt turned not to any bright New Deal economist advising him on policy, but to Mariner S. went to a Utah banker named Eccles.
Mr Eccles adopted deficit spending and loose monetary policy to help pull the nation out of the Great Depression, but presented himself as a pragmatic businessman, recommending a sensible course. He distanced himself from more and more academic intellectuals associated with the administration.
“Eccles served a very important purpose for the Roosevelt administration because he was a millionaire who supported policies that were favorable to Roosevelt’s,” said Eric Rochaway, a historian at the University of California, Davis and author of “Why the he said. The New Deal matters. “
In a public appearance, Mr. Eccles emphasized that he arrived at his ideas not by reading John Maynard Keynes or other influential intellectuals of that era, but by working through things. And while Mr. Eccles was closely associated with the Roosevelt Inner Circle on macroeconomic management, he was more wary of other administration policies that involved detailed government control of the economy. And that, Mr Rauchaway said, is why he was placed at the Fed instead of the White House or the Treasury.
Mr Biden is weighing a decision that will shape the economic backdrop of the rest of his term. The question is whether the political logic that led Mr Roosevelt to Mr Eccles – and which prompted many other presidents to reappoint central bankers from the opposite party – would have applied in a world of high polarization and extraordinarily high stakes. Is.
