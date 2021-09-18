Should Biden reappoint Jerome Powell? It depends on the principle of their transformation.

President Biden is facing a major decision, and his allies are deeply divided. Should he reappoint Jerome Powell to head the Federal Reserve when Mr. Powell’s term ends early next year, or select a replacement who is more fully aligned with the democratic policy agenda?

Pro-Powell forces argue that they have proven exceptionally committed to creating a strong job market that will lead to better conditions for American workers. Opponents of reappointment say he has been too soft as a regulator of banks and other financial institutions, and that he remains insufficiently committed to using the Fed’s powers to combat climate change.

But there’s a more fundamental question for President Biden: What is his theory of how change happens?

Lyle Brainard, a Fed governor and a leading candidate for the job, and Fed chairman, Jerome Powell. Credit… Ann Safir / Reuters

One theory of change is that, when a party wins the presidency and the Senate (although narrowly), it must appoint appointees who are more fully adherent to its agenda. These appointees will then advance that agenda with every possible tool at their disposal. If they make a lot of enemies, or see their more aggressive actions by the courts – or have generally emerged as polarizing forces – so be it.