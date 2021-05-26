Should Every Student Move Up to the Next Grade?

Shifting on up?

Many college students have fallen behind this 12 months due to distant studying and different pandemic-related disruptions, leaving districts to wrestle with the query of whether or not struggling college students ought to mechanically transfer up, or if it could be higher for a few of them to repeat a grade.

In Chicago, the nation’s third-largest college district with some 340,000 college students, the Board of Training will vote on Wednesday on a proposal that may promote all elementary and center college college students to the subsequent grade, no matter whether or not they have fallen behind. (It adopted the similar coverage final spring, after faculties closed down.) Highschool college students nonetheless have to move the required programs to graduate, however the district has eliminated another necessities.

Robin Lake, the director of the Middle on Reinventing Public Training, an training assume tank, mentioned, “There’s some purpose to assume it is sensible,” noting that holding college students again or providing them below-grade-level work each make youngsters really feel dangerous and customarily aren’t very efficient.

However she added that, together with selling college students who’re behind, the district additionally wanted to take steps to be certain that college students might make up the studying they missed this 12 months. “I need to know what’s going to occur to be certain these youngsters are profitable long run,” Lake mentioned.