Should Jim Harbaugh stay at Michigan?



The Michigan Wolverines simply accomplished their most profitable season in current reminiscence. Many college students at the College of Michigan weren’t sufficiently old to recollect the final time the Wolverines have been the champions of the west, some have been in center college the final time they beat Ohio State, and since its inception in 2014, the School Soccer Playoff has appeared like a pipe dream.

Jim Harbaugh conquered all these mountains in 2021.

Whereas their Playoff efficiency in opposition to Georgia nonetheless left one thing to be desired, they’d lastly been invited to the get together of faculty soccer elites.

Regardless of all that success, Jim Harbaugh remains to be flirting with the NFL… and flirting is perhaps placing it too evenly. He hasn’t publicly denied his openness to discover NFL alternatives, and this week sources from contained in the Michigan athletic division leaked that he would “take an NFL job if it was provided.”

Whereas many Wolverine (and Buckeye and Spartan) devoted would like to have Harbaugh there in Ann Arbor ’til the tip of time — or at least so long as he’s nonetheless vertical — there’s a contingent of followers who wouldn’t thoughts shifting on from the pinnacle man.

Listed here are the circumstances for each:

Sooner or later is okay…

It might have taken seven years, however Harbaugh not solely beat Ohio State in 2021, however he did so in dominating trend. He’s come shut earlier than. There was that double time beyond regulation thriller again in 2016 that got here right down to a 4th down spot that in the end doomed the Wolverines.

Although the protection was an enormous drawback for a number of years, it seems that they lastly have it discovered. After final season, Harbaugh referred to as in a favor from his brother John and introduced in Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens to coordinate the protection. The transfer paid off, and the Wolverines sported one of many prime defenses within the nation in 2021, which included two of the highest edge rushers within the nation, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Each will almost definitely be first spherical draft picks.

Quarterback has been one other drawback since Harbaugh was employed, however this season, Cade McNamara performed properly. He was environment friendly and managed the sport the best way Harbaugh would have, had he nonetheless been a participant. Along with McNamara’s constant play, Wolverine followers are additionally excited concerning the glimpses they noticed of freshman sign caller JJ McCarthy. He was explosive and dynamic briefly common season appearances. He performed a lot of the second half in opposition to Georgia and supplied a pleasant increase, together with the one landing of the evening for the Wolverines. He confirmed the ability that made him a 5-star recruit out of highschool, and the McCarthy period is perhaps beginning sooner moderately than later for the Wolverines.

The staple of any of Jim Harbaugh staff has been a dominant run sport, and final yr, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum headlined an influence speeding assault that was paying homage to Harbaugh’s time at Stanford. A number of tight ends with shifts and motions made this offense really feel like a throwback that relied on an old-fashioned floor sport.

Whereas there have been many strong veterans on the Michigan depth chart, the actual pleasure was generated by the youth. Freshman operating again Donavon Edwards was versatile and explosive, and freshman receiver Andrel Anthony supplied the same spark.

After seven seasons at his alma mater, Jim Harbaugh has a 61-24 document and is now coming off a 12-2 season that includes this system’s first Large Ten championship because the inauguration of the Large Ten Championship Sport in 2011.

The following is black…

Regardless of the success of the 2021 season, Jim Harbaugh has struggled mightily to return Michigan to its former glory. After back-to-back 10-3 seasons to begin his tenure with the Wolverines, they dipped to 8-5. Additionally they had an especially tough COVID riddled 2020, going a mere 2-4.

The common season peaks and valleys have been accompanied by a obtrusive lack of postseason success. Although they gained the Citrus Bowl in 2015, Harbaugh is a mere 1-5 in bowl video games, together with a 31-11 shellacking at the arms of Georgia within the Orange Bowl on New 12 months’s Eve.

Jim Harbaugh was additionally purported to be the quarterback whisperer. His improvement of Andrew Luck and Colin Kaepernick have been supposed to assist him draw the highest highschool expertise within the nation, after which as soon as they arrived on campus, he would rapidly flip them into first spherical draft picks.

That has not occurred at all. Michigan has didn’t develop any of the topflight quarterbacks they’ve recruited, and even 5-star switch Shae Patterson appeared to regress throughout his time in Ann Arbor. This season, Cade McNamara was efficient however gave the impression to be little greater than a sport supervisor with few NFL prospects.

The rivalry video games haven’t been one thing to rejoice both for Michigan followers. Harbaugh was purported to be the man who understood the Michigan custom higher than anybody. He’s a Michigan man and the participant who in 1986 assured a victory over Ohio State — after which went out and delivered. Regardless of his performances as a participant in opposition to the Spartans and Buckeyes, Harbaugh has by no means overwhelmed each in the identical season. (Michigan misplaced at Michigan State in 2021.) As a coach, Harbaugh is a meager 3-4 in opposition to the Spartans and 1-5 in opposition to the Buckeyes.

Jim Harbaugh was purported to be the reply to City Meyer and Ohio State, however he has consistently underperformed in rivalry video games. He’s presently 0-2 in opposition to Spartan head coach Mel Tucker. Mix that along with his fixed flirtations with the NFL and it looks like he could by no means have sustained success with the Wolverines. He has recruited properly, however he has by no means introduced in a prime 5 nationwide class. This yr probably gained’t be any completely different. To beat Ohio State constantly and compete with the Georgias and Bamas, that has to vary. However thus far, it hasn’t.

It’s all the time tease, tease, tease…

In different phrases, if he goes, there could also be hassle, but when he stays, there could also be double. Hopefully quickly, he’ll tell us — will he stay or will he go?