World

Should Men Get Physical If A Guy Insults Their Wife?

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Should Men Get Physical If A Guy Insults Their Wife?
Written by admin
Should Men Get Physical If A Guy Insults Their Wife?

Should Men Get Physical If A Guy Insults Their Wife?

8b1a06274b094c14a757efccd0f4e8ea

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with that Will Smith slap, though not in the way you probably think. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. I just had to write to you about this. That stupid Academy Award slap, it was the worst thing to happen to ME! 20 years ago (20 YEARS!!!) my wife and I were at a Yankee game when some drunk guy behind us spilled his beer and it dripped down on her stuff under our seats. I did nothing, but what was I supposed to do, reverse time? My wife has always felt I should have gotten into a brawl with this 300 pounder in the stadium. Now, every time some instance like “supreme protector” Will Smith pops up, the whole thing is revived. Will ladies lose more respect for their man if, A) He does nothing… or, B) Gets his backside handed to him in a fight? I hate that this has all happened and has now brought it all up again. Please help me out and maybe my wife will finally let it go. Thanks ~ Rich. 

Wow. Well personally I’m never a fan of violence. And yeah, that guy at the baseball game sounds like he was overserved and it affected everyone around him. But no, I’m no fan of beating a guy up because his beer got on my pocketbook. But that’s my take.

What do you think? Should men willy nilly beat up guys that do or say something offensive. And why can’t women protect themselves? Let’s talk about it and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

READ Also  High energy costs are hitting UK; it’s about to get worse

#Men #Physical #Guy #Insults #Wife

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap XYZ filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies Filmy4wap
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare 1337x
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment