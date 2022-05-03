Should men pay on the first date? | Under the Covers with Danica Daniel (Video)





Check, please! Toronto-based divorce lawyer Justin Lee went viral on TikTok after explaining why men should always pay for the first date. His unconventional reason? To spot an “entitled” woman. It’s a “litmus test .. for a future wifey,” The Post’s Danica Daniel explains. If a man reaches for his wallet and his lady friend just sits there, then it’s a sign that she lacks good manners. It’s common courtesy to offer to split the bill, even if it’s an empty gesture.

The battle of the sexes raged on in the comments of Lee’s TikTok video where users were divided 50/50. Some pointed out that the person who asks the other on the date should pick up the tab. “If a guy asks me where I want to go for a date, I like to pick a place that’s really affordable. Someplace where I feel comfortable paying if the guy doesn’t offer,” Danica admits. “I’m never going to go to a restaurant without a wallet.”