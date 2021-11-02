Should Yogi ji contest elections from Ayodhya? Chitra Tripathi asked the question to the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi and got a shocking answer

All the parties have intensified preparations for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not contest the assembly elections next year. Recently, ‘Aaj Tak’ anchor Chitra Tripathi had reached Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to know the mood of the public.

Here Chitra Tripathi asks Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, ‘Do you also think Yogi ji should contest from here?’ In response, Satyendra Das says, ‘The people of the party and they will decide the place to contest the elections according to their own. As far as Ayodhya is concerned, Ayodhya is not one vote or one party. That’s why I am devoted to the Chief Minister. In such a situation, he should consider the question of contesting from here.

Satyendra Das further says, ‘Yogi ji should contest elections from some place in Gorakhpur itself. The situation in Ayodhya is similar to other places. They will and are doing some such work here, due to which many people are being harmed. Many people are also worried about this. So they should pay more attention to the problems. This video has been shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh on his Twitter.

Sharing the video, Surya Pratap Singh wrote, ‘Anjana exposed Bade Saheb’s pole in America and Chitra has raised a tender to open Yogi ji’s pole in UP. The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi was thinking of Satyendra Das ji as a devotee who would give a suitable answer to him. When the priest spoke, the face of the Aaj Tak team turned blue.

People’s reaction: People are also having different reactions on this. One user wrote, ‘He has told the truth. Saints do not care at all about who will like what or what is bad.’ User Rajkumar Yadav wrote, ‘Mahant ji broke the drum of paper.’ A user named Pankaj wrote, ‘Chitra didi, why did you even ask this question?’ User Ravi Yadav writes, ‘Now very soon they will be called agents of Congress. If this does not work out, then he will be left as a devotee.

Let us tell you, during an interview, Akhilesh Yadav had made it clear that he will not contest the assembly elections to be held next year and will become a member only through the Legislative Council. On Shivpal Singh Yadav’s alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, he said that there is no difficulty in alliance with Praspa. They will get their respect.