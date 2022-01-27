Show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor Zain Imam talk about his character’s comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan film Darr

Colors is all set to launch its new show ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan’ which will portray love in a unique alluring colour. The actors, Zain Imam, Reem Sameer Sheikh, and Akshit Sukhija, who play the lead roles of Agastya, Pakhi and Ishaan respectively. All set to enthrall the audience with this thrilling love saga. According to the story of the show, Agastya has always been madly in love with Pakhi, and falls completely infatuated with her.

His attraction towards Pakhi knows no bounds, he does everything in his power to decide every small and big move in her life. The promo is receiving an overwhelming response and viewers are also drawing comparisons between Agastya and ‘Darr’ character Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Zain has a different opinion on all the comparisons made between ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Darr’. Opening up about these speculations, Zain Imam said, “I am absolutely fine with people making comparisons between my character in ‘Fanaa’ and Shah Rukh’s character in ‘Darr’. One cannot deny that. He was his best in that film! We all have enjoyed watching him in that film, and actors like us have always been inspired by him. But there are clear differences between Shah Rukh Khan’s character and Agastya’s, and the comparison is for no one. Wouldn’t be fair. Agastya is Pakhi’s best friend, and he loves her.

His love for Pakhi knows no bounds and he will go to any extent to protect her. He cares for her so much that he keeps her under his watch for 24 hours. Watching her descend to complete obsession with Paakhi will be a sight for everyone! The grand premiere of the show will take place on January 31, 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 18:01 [IST]