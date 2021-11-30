Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya told the story of her love with Rahul Nagal, will have to stay away from her husband even after marriage!

Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on 16 November. But now it is reported that even after marriage, Shraddha will not be able to live under one roof with her husband. Shraddha Arya herself told that she will now be in a long distance marriage relationship. Recently, Shraddha revealed this during an interview. Along with this, Shraddha also told how the actress met Rahul Nagal and how things progressed between the two.

Shraddha told that she had not told anyone about this for a long time because she does not like to tell about her personal life. In an interview given to TOI, the actress said- ‘We decided to get married only last month. I had no idea that we would be in a bind so soon. I was in a relationship with Commander Rahul Nagal for a whole year. We had not thought of marriage till then. I didn’t tell anyone about us.’

The actress told that she first fell in love with Rahul Nagal’s uniform. Both remained in a long distance relationship and along with this, their relationship also continued to grow. The actress said- ‘We met a year ago, we met through a common friend. At that time he was in Mumbai only. We used to meet on almost every occasion. Because both of us used to have very busy schedules. Then we realized that whatever is happening is more than friendship. When he was posted in another city, that time made us realize what we both think and feel for each other. Then we thought that we should take our relation to the next level now.

Shraddha told that it was Rahul Nagal who had first teased the marriage. He told- Rahul is very mature and responsible type. So he talked to his parents first. His father is a retired colonel. His parents are Delhi based. Then our parents met. Everything happened very quickly. Our engagement took place on November 13, then we got married on November 16.

Shraddha further told that now even after marriage, she will be in a long distance relationship. Shraddha said- If I get a chance, I will run away with him and spend time with him. But I feel proud to say that the country comes first for my husband. They love their work. He cares about my work too. I also have my own commitments, which he has great respect for. So as long as my show is on, I will keep taking small holidays in between. Both of us have taken this decision together.

Shraddha further said- ‘I think every woman knows when she wants to marry. If he works for the country like Indian Navy, he is posted from place to place, and you know that you have to stay away from each other. In such a situation, I will definitely support him for his work.

