Shraddha Arya opens up about her off-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar





There isn’t any doubt that Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s crackling chemistry in Kundali Bhagya is a big hit. Their on-screen chemistry portrayed by means of their characters of Karan and Preeta will certainly make you imagine in love. Other than being co-actors, Shraddha and Dheeraj additionally share an awesome bond with one another which is completely different from what viewers see on-screen. Additionally Learn – Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya flaunting her scorching and daring avatar will go away you gasping for breath – watch video

Shraddha stated that every time they get some spare time in between their photographs, they’re both creating reels or cracking jokes. This not solely retains the surroundings full of life, but additionally helps in diverting their minds from any sort of stress. Additionally Learn – Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s crackling chemistry will make you fall in love with LOVE – view pics

Speaking about her off-screen chemistry with Dheeraj, Shraddha informed IANS, “The reel that we created on (Justin Bieber’s) music ‘Peaches’ was one thing we had been planning for fairly some time now and since our viewers have at all times seen us being dramatic on display screen, we wished to take care of that factor in our reel. In reality, we really feel we introduced in an additional little bit of it! That is precisely how we’re on the set of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and I actually love that we aren’t simply plain co-stars however good pals. In reality, the complete forged of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ may be very shut and pleasant and we maintain joking round one another.” Additionally Learn – Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s HOT pink outfits ship PreeRan followers right into a tizzy – view pics

Shraddha just lately created a humorous video with Dheeraj on the Justin Bieber quantity and posted it on her social media. The video has been showered with love by their followers.

Earlier, Dheeraj and Shraddha choreographed a dance sequence on the set of their present Kundali Bhagya with the assistance of the inventive workforce. “We had been very excited to shoot this specific scene as we all know how a lot our followers like seeing Karan (Dheeraj) and Preeta collectively. Dheeraj and I did not rehearse a lot and went with the circulation of the music which has stunning lyrics to it. Even we hope that the viewers will get to see extra such cute and romantic moments between us they usually maintain showering their love on us,” she had stated.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



