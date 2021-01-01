Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shretha’s wedding: Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shretha’s relationship: News of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha’s relationship keeps coming.

News of the relationship of some or the other stars keep coming from the Bollywood industry. One of them is actress Shraddha Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, the two have not said anything about their relationship to date. Now Shraddha Kapoor’s aunt Padmini Kolhapure and cousin Priyank Sharma have spoken to Rohan Shrestha about her marriage.

Shraddha Kapoor had gone to Maldives in March this year to attend the wedding of her cousin Priyank Sharma. Photos and videos of Rohan Shrestha went viral on social media during the ceremony. Which gave more air to their alleged relationship. Shraddha Kapoor also celebrated her birthday in Maldives with Rohan Shrestha. It also had photographs.





Padmini Kolhapure and her son Priyank Sharma have spoken on a portal. Priyank Sharma declined to comment on the marriage question of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha. He said that if you talk further, it will be nice to see you get married. At the same time, Padmini Kolhapure said at the wedding that if Shraddha Kapoor is thinking of getting married, everyone will know about it.

Earlier in an interview with our colleague ETimes, Rohan Shrestha’s father spoke about Shraddha Kapoor. He had said, ‘He has many ordinary friends in Juhu. Both of them are doing very well in their professional lives. So whatever decision they make about staying together will also be the right decision. Responding to the news of the marriage, he had said, “If they decide to marry someone else, I will gladly do everything for them.” The word objection is not in my dictionary. I tell you I call Rohan my dream, I rarely call him Rohan. ‘

