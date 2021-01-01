Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shretha’s wedding: Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shretha’s relationship: News of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha’s relationship keeps coming.
Padmini Kolhapure and her son Priyank Sharma have spoken on a portal. Priyank Sharma declined to comment on the marriage question of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha. He said that if you talk further, it will be nice to see you get married. At the same time, Padmini Kolhapure said at the wedding that if Shraddha Kapoor is thinking of getting married, everyone will know about it.
Earlier in an interview with our colleague ETimes, Rohan Shrestha’s father spoke about Shraddha Kapoor. He had said, ‘He has many ordinary friends in Juhu. Both of them are doing very well in their professional lives. So whatever decision they make about staying together will also be the right decision. Responding to the news of the marriage, he had said, “If they decide to marry someone else, I will gladly do everything for them.” The word objection is not in my dictionary. I tell you I call Rohan my dream, I rarely call him Rohan. ‘
Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha – Padmini Kolhapure and Priyank Sharma
