Shraddha Kapoor doesn’t help old man: Shraddha Kapoor Video: A video of Shraddha Kapoor is going viral on social media, causing her to face public outrage.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has made a name for herself in the industry. One of his videos (Shraddha Kapoor video) is going viral on social media, causing him to face public outrage. All social media users are telling him the truth. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor did not help an old man and ignored him.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram account. In this video you can see that Shraddha Kapoor goes back with her friends after lunch in Juhu. Meanwhile an elderly man asks her for help but she is so busy talking to her friends that she ignores him and does not help him.





Shraddha Kapoor’s action was not liked by social media users and they started showing their anger. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, ‘There are too many big people, can’t help a poor person.’ One user wrote, ‘The biggest poor is Shraddha Kapoor.’ One user wrote, ‘A hero is one who helps the poor.’ One user wrote, ‘What’s the use of having so much money, it doesn’t even give money to the poor. Thus all users have commented.

At the forefront of the work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film ‘Baagi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff. Now she will be seen working in ‘Nagin’ and ‘Stree 2’. Besides, Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in director Love Ranjan’s untitled film.