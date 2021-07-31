Shraddha Kapoor Personal Chat Leaked On Social Media, Fans lashed out on paparazis | Shraddha Kapoor’s personal chat leaked? The paparazzi became a victim of the anger of the fans

New Delhi: There is a lot of debate on social media these days regarding Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. In a photo, the WhatsApp chat of the actress has surfaced, in which she is seen talking lovingly to a person. After this chat surfaced, people are trolling the paparazzi, as well as telling this chat to be fake.

Shraddha’s personal chat leaked

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted outside the sets of her upcoming film in Mumbai. Some of whose photos have become viral on social media. In these photos, Shraddha is wearing a blue color dress and is seen busy chatting with a mobile in her hand. Along with the photos of Shraddha, the paparazzi have also made the photos of her personal WhatsApp chats viral. Now for leaking these personal chats of Shraddha Kapoor, her fans are trolling the paparazzi fiercely.

Shraddha was busy on the phone

Although more than one picture of Shraddha Kapoor has surfaced on social media, it is not clear whether it is a chat of Shraddha Kapoor or a photoshopped meme. When the paparazzi caught Shraddha Kapoor in a blue dress, her entire attention was on the phone. She was typing continuously, so her attention did not go to the fact that perhaps the camera’s eyes could also go on the phone.

people told fake

Some users called the photo fake and told that the mobile phone and the screenshot are not matching with each other. One fan said, ‘Oneplus phone and iPhone theme, WiFi, battery sign on WhatsApp are also iPhone’s. One user wrote, ‘If this is a joke (edited), then it is a very bad joke!! Please don’t interfere in someone’s personal life like this. With confidence, the stars let the photographers come closer.

Shraddha movies

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled venture opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she will play the role of a transforming serpent in Vishal Furia’s film.

