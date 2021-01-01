Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor to marry Rohan Shrestha Father Shakti Kapoor reacts to marriage rumors Is Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha? Father Shakti Kapoor replied

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted to rumors of her marriage to Shraddha’s celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In an interview to Daily News, Shakti has refuted all the rumors related to Shraddha’s marriage and said that Rohan has not yet asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. According to Spotboy, Shakti said, ‘Rohan is a family friend. I have known his father for many years. Rohan often visits us at home, but he has never asked for a hand of faith in any marriage.

‘Both Shraddha and Rohan are very smart’

Shakti says in her interview, ‘Besides, I want to say for sure that both the kids are very smart. So both of them will decide for themselves. Shakti says, ‘Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if the boy says Siddhanta, I will agree immediately. Why would I refuse? But right now his focus is on his career. Marriage is an important decision and I sometimes get upset when I see people breaking up. So there must be mutual understanding before making all these decisions.



‘I never stopped believing or theory’

Shakti says, ‘I have never restrained faith or doctrine (son) from anything. Let them fulfill their dreams first. A lot of people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from being an actress, but that’s not true. I want her to be a great actress and do a good job. She is a hardworking and smart girl. I call her my ‘golden girl’. Shraddha has created its own place in Bollywood by itself.

In the year 2019, Shraddha did a glamorous photoshoot for a magazine. Shraddha did this photoshoot for Rohan. During the photoshoot, Shraddha’s brother Siddhant and Varun Dhawan teased Rohan and Shraddha a lot.