Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Chalbaaz In London’ is not a remake of Sridevi’s film, the director clarified

New Delhi. The late actress Sridevi is undoubtedly not with us today, but her acting and great films are still the first choice of the audience. Sridevi was very much liked by the audience because of her beauty, performance and bubblyness on the big screen. He worked in many great films. One of which was the movie ‘Chalbaaz’. In this film, Sridevi was seen playing a double role. After seeing Sridevi’s acting, the fans praised her a lot. Superstar Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol were in the film with Sridevi. At the same time, news is coming out that Sridevi’s film ‘Chalbaaz’ will be remade once again. Know what the whole truth is.

‘Chaalbaaz’ is not a sequel to ‘Chaalbaaz In London’

According to the news, director Pankaj Parashar is going to make the film ‘Chalbaaz’ in a new form. The name of the film will be ‘Chalbaaz in London.’ In such a situation, this film was compared to Sridevi’s film ‘Chalbaaz’. On which director Pankaj Parashar clarified that this film is not a sequel to Chaalbaaz but it is a new story. In which he has signed actress Shraddha Kapoor. In an interview given to a magazine, Pankaj Parashar said that ‘Chalbaaz in London will be a film based on today’s era.

Shooting of the film will start soon

The song ‘Chalbaaz’ will be used in the film along with the new soundtrack. Also, every effort will be made to make the film even better than ‘Chalbaaz’. Pankaj Parashar also told that ‘he will start shooting for the film by the end of this year. Pankaj Parashar also said that when he made Chaalbaaz, films like Sita and Geeta, Ram and Shyam had been made before that.

Sridevi’s legacy told to ‘Chalbaaz’

Director Pankaj Parashar, who is going to make ‘Chalbaaz in London’, described the film ‘Chalbaaz’ as the legacy of Sridevi. With which their responsibility has increased even more. The director said that ‘he will try his best to make a better film. At the same time, he admitted that people have started comparing Shraddha Kapoor with Sridevi regarding Chalbaaz in London, but when he sees the film, he will know that it is not needed.

Action will be seen more than Sridevi’s film

Director Pankaj Parashar considers the film ‘Chalbaaz in London’ a big challenge for himself. That’s why he made it clear that he is not making a remake of the film ‘Chalbaaz’. He will cast a new starcast for this film. Everything will be new in the film with a new story. It will see a lot more action than Sridevi’s ‘Chalbaaz’.

#Shraddha #Kapoors #Chalbaaz #London #remake #Sridevis #film #director #clarified