Shravan #Singh #Chatterjee #Divorce #Roshan #Singh

Shravanti has been married 3 times Shravanti Chatterjee has been married 3 times so far. In 2003, she got married to Bengali filmmaker Rajiv Kumar Biswas. Shravanti and Rajiv divorced in 2016. After this, Shravanti got married to model Krishna Varaj in 2016 but this marriage lasted only 1 year and in 2017 the two got divorced. After this, on April 1, 201, Shrabanti married Roshan Singh.

Now Shravanati is also divorcing Roshan Shravanati has reportedly filed for divorce from Roshan Singh in court on September 16. Thus Shravanti is going to get a divorce for the third time. Roshan Singh said he has not received a notice of divorce till date.

Roshan made sensational allegations against Shravanti Speaking to Bengali portal, Roshan Singh has claimed that he is in touch with several friends of Shravanti. Roshan said that he has learned that Shravanti abuses people and says that Roshan is too fat to have sex. Roshan said that those from whom he came to know about these things are very loyal.

Shravanti has made more allegations Roshan Singh has claimed that Shravanti is saying among the people that Roshan has taken Rs one crore from him. Roshan also said that Shravanti calls his ex-girlfriend and complains about him.

Shravanti Chatterjee is a BJP leader Shravanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP this year. After this, Shravanti also contested the assembly elections from Behala West seat on a BJP ticket. In this election, Shravanti lost to Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee.

Shravanti will be seen in these films On the work front, Shravanti will soon be seen in Ashuman Pratyush’s psychological thriller Dhappa. Priyanka Sarkar will also be seen with him in the film. Apart from this, Shravanti will also be seen in ‘Birpurush’, ‘Nabjiban Insurance Company’, ‘Kaberi Antardhan’, ‘Khelghor’ and ‘Achne Uttam’.

Famous Bengali actress Shravanti Chatterjee is in the news not only for her films but also for her personal life. Now news is coming that Shravanti Chatterjee is also about to end her third marriage. She has filed for divorce from her husband Roshan Singh. After this, Shravanti has once again come under the spotlight. Come on, find out who Shravanti is and what the whole affair is.