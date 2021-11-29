Shresta Iyer Shreyas Iyer Sisters Malti Chahar Deepak Chahar Sakshi Pant Rishabh Pant Ritika Sajdeh Yuvraj Singh Rakhi Sister Rohit Sharma Wife Popular Photos

Sisters of many Indian cricketers are also quite popular on social media. Some of them are dancers and choreographers by profession and some are models and actors. One of them is also the wife of the Indian captain. Everyone has thousands of millions of followers on social media.

If a player plays for the Indian cricket team, then that player definitely gets popularity. But along with those players, their families also start making headlines. One such list is of the sisters of Indian cricketers who often remain in the headlines.

In this list we will discuss about the sisters of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar-Rahul Chahar and Yuvraj Singh. Some of them are dancers and choreographed, while some are seen spreading their flair in modeling and acting. One of them is also the wife of Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma.

Shrestha Iyer (Sister of Shreyas Iyer)

Shreshtha Iyer’s sister Shreyas Iyer, who created history by scoring 170 runs in both the innings against New Zealand in her debut Test, is a professional dancer and choreographer. She seems to be very active on social media. She often shares dance videos along with her stylish photos. He has more than 41 thousand followers on Instagram.

Malti Chahar (Deepak-Rahul Chahar’s sister)

Malti Chahar is the sister of Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Malti is also a model and actress by profession. He has also worked in many ad videos and web series. Soon she is also going to debut on the big screen with a Tamil film. She came into limelight when she performed with her brothers Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in their popular song Run the World.

Malti often makes headlines for her stunning personality. She constantly looks active on Instagram and many keep sharing her stylish and stunning pictures. He has more than 6 lakh followers on this platform.

Sakshi Pant (Sister of Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh’s sister Sakshi has done MBA but she is quite popular on social media for her beauty and style. Whether it is a 19 kg weight loss or a glamorous look, her lifestyle is no less than a star. After giving information about her weight loss of 19 kg, she remained in a lot of discussion.

She often keeps posting her glamorous pictures on social media. He has close to 1 lakh followers on Instagram. He has often been spotted in pictures with his brother and mother.

Ritika Sajdeh (Rakhi sister of Yuvraj Singh)

The wife of India’s T20 captain Rohit Sharma is the sister of Sixer King Yuvraj Singh. Although she is Yuvi’s Rakhi sister, she is very close to the former cricketer. It is said that it was Yuvraj who got Rohit and Ritika to meet from where their love story started. Ritika is now a popular personality. He has about 21 lakhs i.e. more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram.