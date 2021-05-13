Shreya Dhanwanthary and Maanvi Gagroo let Ira Dubey in on their acting struggles and favourite pick-up lines





One other episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 rolls in and as soon as once more host Ira Dubey spins her wand, extracting a number of juicy titbits and hitherto unknown features about her visitors. This time, she’s obtained two no-nonsense women of sophistication, who’ve solid their personal, unconventional paths in the leisure trade, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Maanvi Gagroo, and true to type, they do not maintain again from delving deep into their struggles and the truth that hit them once they set foot in the leisure trade to swerving to a lighter path with enjoyable guessing sport and their favourite pickup lines. Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 8 promo: Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri reveal a complete new facet to their personalities on Ira Dubey’s present

The sixth episode, which premieres at the moment, on ZEE5 International, sees Maanvi Gagroo recalling how acting occurred to her completely by likelihood when a trainer really helpful her identify for a Disney present, following which she thought she had arrived, solely to get a impolite awakening after touchdown in Mumbai to affix showbiz. On her half, Shreya Dhanwanthary laid naked the sort of contradicting stereotypical excuses she was met with for being rejected time and once more previous to touchdown her debut movie, Why Cheat India, reverse Emraan Hashmi — from being known as “too too tall or not too tall; too sensible or too sensible; too darkish or too truthful”; or how her “nostril, physique and hair did not work”; to even being advised she “acts nicely, however no one cares about that”. Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 7: From their hilarious first auditions to how irritating Ronit Roy is – Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai maintain nothing again from host Ira Dubey

Shifting on, the 2 bindaas beauties enterprise onto lighter pastures with a enjoyable guessing sport, revealing the standing of their courting lives and what could be their favourite pick-up lines for use on girls in normal. Try the unique sneak peek of the episode under: Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2: Maanvi Gagroo reveals how she landed TVF Pitchers whereas Shreya Dhanwanthary complains to Ira Dubey how no one recognises her [Exclusive]

It actually seems to be just like the upcoming episode of A Desk For Two has every thing in retailer from severe segments to fun-loving moments to spicy gossip, similar to a superb speak present ought to. Remember to catch the whole sixth episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can be obtainable globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoops, observe the Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.

