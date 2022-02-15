Shreya Ghoshal completes 20 years with Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi | Shreya Ghoshal completes 20 years with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Beginning with reality show

Interestingly, Shreya Ghoshal caught everyone’s attention when she was a part of Zee TV’s scintillating music show Saregamapa. In this show, Shreya Ghoshal was judged by the superstars of the music industry. From here, the sweet voice of Shreya Ghoshal’s sugar syrup went home in everyone’s heart. After this Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched her with Devdas. After this Shreya Ghoshal and Bhansali never left.

Devdas full album

Almost the entire album of Devdas was in the name of Shreya Ghoshal. The music of this film was given by Ismail Darbar for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. All the songs of this film were composed by Shreya Ghoshal. Be it the bubblyness of Bairi Piya or the celebration of Dola Re Dola. Silsila Yeh Chahat Mein Ek Girlfriend Waiting Or More Piya’s Magical Romance. Shreya Ghoshal was completely immersed in every song.

The magic went on in Saawariya too

After Devdas, the magic of Shreya Ghoshal’s voice in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya also hit people like a drug. Be it the title track of Saawariya or the heart touching song of Chand Laine, Thoda Badmaash. Both these songs made their separate place in the hearts of the listeners.

left in request

After this, he was left out of Bhansali’s film Guzaarish with Shreya Ghoshal. Which was compensated by Bhansali’s next film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela with Ram Leela. The song Nagada Sang Dhol Baje by Shreya Ghoshal in this film was a chartbuster. But the most beautiful song of this album was Dhoop, which was named after Shreya Ghoshal. However, the song was not as successful as the rest of the songs on the album.

