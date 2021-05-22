Shreya Ghoshal, entrepreneur-husband Shailaditya Mukhopadhyaya become parents to a baby boy

Favourite playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on Saturday grew to end up to be folks to their first baby, a toddler boy.

Ghoshal, who introduced being pregnant in March, took to Twitter to share the information of toddler’s arrival.

Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of practically a decade.

She has sung fairly a number of customary songs, together with ‘Ghar Additional Pardesiya‘ from Abhishek Varman’s 2019 length romance Kalank, title uncover of Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 romance Dhadak, ‘Deewani Mastani‘ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 length romance Bajirao Mastani, and ‘Bairi Piya‘ from yet one more Bhansali length romance from 2002, Devdas.

Devdas marked her debut in Hindi cinema, as she additionally sang the duet ‘Dola Re’ with passe vocalist Kavita Krishnamurthy. The music, clean by Ismail Darbar and choreographed by the unhurried Saroj Khan, become filmed on the two main females, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, as they performed Paro and Chandramukhi respectively within the film tailored from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali recent Devdas. Shah Rukh Khan performed the titular persona within the 2002 adaptation. Ghoshal additionally acquired her maiden Filmfare Award, together with Krishnamurthy, for ‘Dola Re.’

Furthermore ‘Bairi Piya,’ Ghoshal additionally acquired Nationwide Award for ‘Dheere Jalna’ from Amol Palekar’s 2005 length romance Paheli, ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’ from Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met, ‘Pherari Mon’ from Aniruddha Roy Choudhary’s 2009 Bengali film Antaheen, and ‘Jeev Rangala‘ from Rajiv Patil’s 2008 Marathi film Jogwa.

Out of the seven Filmfare Awards Ghoshal has acquired in her career, essentially the most most up-to-date become for ‘Ghoomar’ from Bhansali’s 2019 length drama Padmaavat. She has additionally acquired it for ‘Teri Ore‘ from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 2008 ensemble comedy Singh Is Kinng, ‘Barso Re‘ from Mani Ratnam’s 2007 length company drama Guru, and ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai‘ from Amit Saxena’s 2003 romantic film Jism.

Ghoshal has lent her relate to movement images throughout a number of industries together with Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil.

With inputs from Press Perception of India.