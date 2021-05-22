Shreya Ghoshal Gives Birth to Baby Boy on Saturday, Neeti Mohan-Dia Mirza Congratulate





Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya have welcomed a child boy into the household. The favored singer gave start to her first youngster on Saturday, Might 22, and took to Instagram to share the excellent news with followers. An ‘overjoyed’ Shreya thanked her followers and well-wishers for his or her numerous blessings. In a heartfelt be aware on Instagram, Shreya wrote, “God has blessed us with a valuable child boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion by no means felt earlier than. @shiladitya and I together with our households are completely overjoyed. Thanks on your numerous blessings for our little bundle of pleasure (sic).” Additionally Learn – Baby Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ in This Uncommon Birthday Particular Video

Neeti Mohan, Dia Mirza, Darshan Raval, Shivam Mahadevan, Jonita Gandhi, Shekhar Ravijani, Sophie Choudry, and Akriti Kakar amongst others from the business took to the feedback sections to bathe the brand new mother and father with love.

Shreya and Shiladitya obtained married in a wonderful Bengali wedding ceremony ceremony in 2015 after courting for a few years. It’s believed that the 2 have been childhood associates earlier than they began courting one another.

It was in March this yr that Shreya shared an image of herself cradling her child bump to announce the information of her being pregnant. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its manner! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this information with you all. Want all of your love and blessings as we put together ourselves for this new chapter in our lives (sic),” she wrote within the caption of the picture.

We want blissful motherhood to Shreya!